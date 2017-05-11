



Yesterday, a letter detailing Steve Harvey’s very specific requests how his staff should avoid “ambushing” him in his dressing room made the rounds. Today, Steve Harvey would like you to know that he’s not sorry about it.



In a frankly incredible interview with Entertainment Tonight, Harvey made it exceedingly clear that he meant every damn word he wrote because his time on set is spent dodging well wishers and whoever else who all want a piece of the Harvey.

“I could not find a way to walk from the stage to my dressing room, to sit in my makeup chair, to walk from my dressing room to the stage or to just sit and have lunch without somebody just walking in,” he explained. “I’ve always had a policy where, you know, you can come and talk to me — so many people are great around here, but some of them just started taking advantage of it.” “Look man, I’m in my makeup chair, they walk in the room. I’m having lunch, they walk in, they don’t knock,” he continued. “I’m in the hallway, I’m getting ambushed by people with friends that come to the show and having me sign this and do this. I just said, ‘Wait a minute.’ And in hindsight, I probably should’ve handled it a little bit differently.”

I mean...okay. Sending that letter to his entire staff instead of say, his assistant, who could very easily disseminate that information in a way that was less...like this might have been the better option. Like, everyone needs quiet time and alone time. I get it. Should we be mad at Steve Harvey for asking that people not run up on him and ask him to sign stuff? Maybe not.

However, this part of his statement is something else.

“I just didn’t want to be in this prison anymore where I had to be in this little room, scared to go out and take a breath of fresh air without somebody approaching me, so I wrote the letter,” he added. “I don’t apologize about the letter, but it’s kind of crazy what people who took this thing and ran, man. ”

Entertainment Tonight

And now, some juicy legal goss involving Beyoncé and her child, Blue Ivy. Beyoncé reportedly filed to trademark Blue’s full name, Blue Ivy Carter in part so that no one else could use it and also just in case Blue Ivy grows up and wants to be some sort of video game/cell phone/teleportation device mogul in the future.

But—twist—there’s an event planning company called Blue Ivy that just filed documents attempting to block Beyoncé’s trademark because I guess they were there first.

But according to the existing company — which was in biz 3 years before Jay Z and Beyonce’s kid was born — the Carters are trying to pull a fast one. Blue Ivy’s owner Veronica Morales points out Jay is on record as saying they have NO intention of actually selling any products ... they’re just trying to stop others from doing it.

Who will win? I bet you $5 and box of Entenmann’s Pop’Ems, it’s Beyoncé !

TMZ