During the January 6 episode of his show, comedian and bestselling author of misogynistic self-help books Steve Harvey decided to make fun of an admittedly shitty looking book called How to Date a White Woman: A Practical Guide For Asian Men. Harvey joked that the book would likely be just one page, and would include the following exchange of an Asian man approaching a white woman:



MAN: Excuse me, do you like Asian men? WOMAN: No. MAN: Thank you.

Harvey’s comments received the attention of author Eddie Huang, who wrote an op-ed in the New York Times that read:

That’s why this Steve Harvey episode is so upsetting...For his own personal profit, he’s willing to perpetuate the emasculation of Asian men regardless of how hypocritical it is.

And now, Harvey has apologized. On Twitter. With a screenshot from his Notes app. His statement reads:

“I offer my humblest apology for offending anyone, particularly those in the Asian community, last week. It was not my intention and the humor was not meant with any malice or disrespect whatsoever.”

“Humor.”

I am not a sport fan by any means, but am LOVING the feud happening between football man Aaron Rodgers, his actor girlfriend Olivia Munn, former Bachelorette contestant Jordan Rodgers, and their dad, Ed Rodgers.

The least famous (and most fame-hungry) among them (aka the brother and the dad) keep talking to the press about how fame has “changed” Aaron, and I’m frankly impressed by how good he is at refusing to take the bait.

Writes People:

But although Jordan and his father have opened up about the family drama since it was first discussed on national television last spring, Aaron has no intention of addressing — or dealing with — it publicly. “Aaron has never wanted want to air this out in a public forum. He’s going through great precautions not to make things worse,” a source close to the NFL star tells PEOPLE. “You’re not going to see him on Oprah crying about all of this. He will deal with his family issues privately.”

Here is my impression of Aaron dealing with his issues:

OLIVIA MUNN: You OK, babe? AARON RODGERS: Yeah, I’m good. Wanna watch The Young Pope? OLIVIA MUNN: Yay! The Young Pope!

Several actors from Teen Wolf may or may not have had their nude photos hacked (some sites are calling this The Wolfening), so Bella Thorne chimed in to let everyone know the alleged photos of her ex Gregg Sulkin are NOT him in the most direct way possible:



Speaking of Gregg Sulkin...

