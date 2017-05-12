Image via Getty.

Charlie Hunnam is King Arthur in the new very cool Guy Richie King Arthur movie that comes out today, so he completed one of those 25 Things You Don’t Know About Me columns for Us Weekly as part of his whirlwind promotional tour. Though this story’s position at the top of this morning’s Dirt Bag might suggest Hunnam’s responses are funny or revealing, I can assure you they are not.

No, the only notable thing about these responses is how utterly dull they are. I mean, the first one is that he likes sunsets. Does Charlie Hunnam think there’s a person on this planet who looks at a sunset and thinks, “That thing sucks”?

Later he reveals that “the action in King Arthur was the toughest part of the shoot.” Oh was it? The physical requirements of your Guy Ritchie action movie about a man who became king by pulling a sword out of a rock was harder than nailing the emotional nuances of your character? Wow, this is really riling me up! Let’s keep going.

“I’m too old for fairy tales.”

Ah OK, but you’re young enough for—ahem—legends?

“My biggest unfulfilled dream is to one day become a UFC fighter.”

Of course it is.

“I wish I could meet Santa Claus.”

What?

“Auditions are horrible. The worst was probably for Lions for Lambs with Robert Redford. He was two hours late to the meeting and ate sushi while I was auditioning.”

OK, I take it all back. That one’s good. You won me over, Hunnam.

Speaking of news you can’t use, Steve “The Crocodile Hunter” Irwin’s widow, Terri Irwin, is NOT dating fellow Australian Russell Crowe. No ma’am, they’re just good friends.



Said Bindi, Terri and Steve’s 18-year-old daughter:

“My dad is still very much my mum’s soul mate. I think that no matter what, Mum always says that they’ll always be married. And to her, Mum and Dad, they’re always going to be together. So in this life and the next, they’re a couple and a team. So I think that’s really important.”

Bindi, I’m sure your dad (who died 11 years ago) was a lovely man, but your mom is allowed to date other men.

