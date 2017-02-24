Image via Getty.

The legendary trolls over at Madam Tussauds House of Horrors unveiled their latest wax disaster on Thursday: a statue of Meryl Streep at the 2012 Oscars, when she surprised everyone by taking home Best Actress for her Margaret Thatcher drag in The Iron Lady. While I can’t confirm or deny Karl Lagerfeld’s recent assertion that Streep herself is cheap, it seems like those responsible for crafting her image in wax might be.

The shimmering gold dress is right. So’s the hair! But there’s something deeply unsettling about this severe wax version of Streep’s famous face. Fefore using the image slider below to reveal Tussaud’s least flattering work in recent memory, prepare yourself by taking a few deep breaths. For this is not the Meryl Streep you know. This is...entirely different.

There’s a frightening presence lurking beneath that overworked layer of wax. For the love of God, don’t let it escape.