Two years ago, around the time of the first Fifty Shades of Grey, this here site put forth a theory that the movie’s co-stars Dakota Johnson and Jamie Dornan “can’t fucking stand each other.” It seemed the evidence was in the photos where both actors appear not only detached but utterly annoyed with other.

There’s a chance we could be wrong, but... you decide. Johnson has heard the rumor, as well as the one that she can’t stand the Fifty Shades franchise, and sort of addresses it in her Vogue February cover story tied to the release of Fifty Shades Darker:

She has heard it said that she despises Fifty Shades. Not so. “I’m truly proud of it,” she says. “It’s a cool story, and I think it’s different, and different is what I’m about.” She has read that Dornan and she can’t stand each other. She has read that they are having an affair. “We hate each other and we’re having an affair, so everybody’s right. How about that?”

“It’s a cool story.” As in, Cool story, bro... Sound convincing?

Johnson doesn’t quite confirm that she likes Dornan either:

“Nudity is really interesting for an actor,” she says. “Jamie and I worked so incredibly closely for so long. There were no inhibitions, and it was very honest, very trusting. But I mean, what a gamble! What if he had turned out to be a total dick? There’s no makeup. There are no clothes to tell you a bit about the story. There’s no jewelry to give you a clue about social status. So it becomes purely about the performance.” She sips her coffee and softens her voice, lest her cover get blown.

What if? He could’ve been a “total” dick rather than just a regular dick?