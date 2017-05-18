Image via Getty.

Chris Cornell, frontman of generation-defining bands Soundgarden and Audioslave, was found dead in his Detroit hotel room late Tuesday night; police are investigating his death as a possible suicide. ABC News reports Cornell’s “wife had called a family friend and asked him to check on Cornell.” Upon arriving, “the friend forced open a hotel room door and found Cornell on the bathroom floor.”



Cornell was in Detroit for a stop on his latest tour with Soundgarden, and posted this to his Twitter account just hours before his death:

He was 52.

Alan Thicke’s widow, Tanya Callau, claims she and the late actor (and father of Robin) were talking about having another child in the weeks immediately preceding his sudden death of a heart attack last December.

TMZ writes the couple, who were married for 11 years, “had an architect visit their Santa Barbara ranch in early December to draw up plans for a nursery,” and that they planned to use the eggs Callau had frozen three years ago.

Why are we leaning about this now? Because Callau might soon be sued by Thicke’s children.

