Soothe Yourself With This Video of Sophie Stanbury's Shining, Bouncy, British Hair
Ellie Shechet
Today 5:10pm
Filed to: mental health, ladies of london, sophie stanbury, bravo tv, reality tv, hair, distractions

Here's how I am going to achieve calm: I am going to think about Ladies of London star Sophie Stanbury's incredible, lustrous hair. It gives me great personal joy, and I will not apologize.

Look at it:

Breathe into it:

Feel your pain melt away:

I have lately found myself trying to channel Sophie Stanbury's effortless joie de vivre, although that has been difficult, as I am not an independently wealthy and modelesque British mother of two with perfect highlights and Prince Harry's number on my cell phone.

Luckily, Sophie has a relatively terrible YouTube channel where I can watch her talk about her personal grooming routines in poorly lit videos, and holy shit, I could do this all day? "You want to give your hair a reeeally really good brush," she instructs.

You want to give your hair a reeeally really good brush.

You want to give your hair a reeeally really good brush.

You want to give your hair a reeeally really good brush.

I don't know, I kind of feel better.

Ellie Shechet
ellie@jezebel.com
@ellieshechet
Staff Writer, Jezebel