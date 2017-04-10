Japanese actress Sonoya Mizuno is joining Constance Wu, Michelle Yeoh, and Gemma Chan in the film Crazy Rich Asians, an adaptation of Kevin Kwan’s novel by the same name.

As Variety reports, Warner Bros. plans to film with an all-Asian cast—a very appropriate move given the story’s premise. It follows Rachel Chu (Constance Wu), a Chinese-American economics professor, and her boyfriend Nick Young (Henry Golding) as they pay a visit to his family in Singapore. Nick, as it turns out, is the heir to a grandiose fortune. What follows is social tumult, as old and new money confront one another, and the aesthetic splendor of extraordinary wealth.

Mizuno’s role has not yet been announced, and the IMDB page for the film is, for now, pretty sparse. But you saw her just recently in La La Land as one of Emma Stone’s roommates and as Kyoko, the personal assistant android, in Ex Machina. If we’re really lucky, she might even treat us to another scene like this one:

Damn, Sonoya. You are so cool.