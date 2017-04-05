Nick Loeb, the ex-fiancé of Sofia Vergara, is not just an asshole for trying to take Vergara’s fertilized eggs and impregnate someone else with them even though she didn’t want him to, he’s an asshole for writing horrible letters to her while they were still together.
You may also like
Recent from Bobby Finger
- 17
- 68
- 23K
Jezebel · Bobby Finger
Michael Caine Has Been Tweeting For Almost Seven Years, and I'm Just Now Finding Out
- 22
- 186
- 16.8K
Pictorial · Bobby Finger
Unsolved Mysteries Is Now Streaming On Amazon Prime, In Case You'd Like to Have Nightmares Tonight
- 12
- 265
- 73.3K
Jezebel · Bobby Finger
Mel B’s Claims About Her Husband’s Violence and Emotional Torment Are Horrific
Kinja is in read-only mode. We are working to restore service.