There is not much to this story (the Page Six piece is only 87 words long), but it’s created such a wonderfully bonkers image in my mind—one that feels like something out of a movie from 1998—that I want nothing more than to spread the love and give your morning a little loony joy.

Earlier this week, newly single diva Mariah Carey and perpetually in-between-women music producer David Foster attended two different parties in the same New York City building. Carey’s was for her new record label, Butterfly MC Records. Foster’s was for, I don’t know, himself? Anyway, at one point the parties merged, and guests—including DJ Khaled, Nick Cannon, and L.A. Reid—were treated to this moment:

“Foster was at a separate party on the roof” but “got on the piano” at Carey’s bash, a spy said. “This cute brunette server got on the mike and sang ‘At Last,’ ‘Respect’ and a duet with David to Chicago’s ‘You’re the Inspiration.’ She was incredible!”

I cannot imagine having whatever stratospheric level of confidence and disregard for one’s wellbeing it would require to abandon your serving duties and sing no fewer than three songs at a party thrown for Mariah Carey, but I’m both impressed by this server’s gumption.

She’s got “it,” I think, and I wish her the best.

Do NOT doubt Beyonce’s lips! After MediaTakeOut wrote about some recent photos of the very pregnant superstar’s lips and suggested that they were chock full o’ injections, her very busy rep Yvette Noel-Schure has something to say!



Per Gossip Cop, Noel-Schure said:

What do you know about the effects of pregnancy on a woman’s entire body? Please tell me. Did you know that in addition to weight gain there is often a dramatic change in the blood flow in the system and increased fluid causing swelling? Do you know that often women’s gums get swollen? Do you know that it sometimes affects our speech, our ability to chew intently and a host of other things? She continues, “But the sacrifice to our faces, our feet and our entire bodies is something we welcome because we bring beautiful humans into the world who will one day combat your hate and negativity. I stood silent during Beyonce’s first pregnancy when you thought it was okay to bully her like the cowards you are, when you accused her of never being pregnant, but I simply cannot this time.”

You can read the rest of the statement over at Gossip Cop.

I know Cinco de Mayo is sort of a non-holiday that means more to drunk white people in America than it does to anyone in Mexico, but...Lo Bosworth officially ruined it forever.



