Images via ABC.

The latest cast of random celebrities who’ll be dancing for America on the next season of Dancing With the Stars includes an Olympic gymnast, a former Olympic ice skater, a former Bachelor, a former SNL cast member and a current member of Fifth (now Fourth) Harmony.

Advertisement

Following Laurie Hernandez’s predictable win last season, her Final Five Olympic teammate Simone Biles will soon have a similar unfair advantage dancing among stars who have little to no coordination. The cast also features Mr. T and the man who famously played Mango on Saturday Night Live, Chris Kattan.

The full lineup, via Variety:

Advertisement

  • Bonner Bolton with Sharna Burgess
  • Charo with Keo Motsepe
  • Chris Kattan with Witney Carson
  • David Ross with Lindsay Arnold
  • Erika Jayne with Gleb Savchenko
  • Heather Morris with Maksim Chmerkovskiy
  • Mr. T with Kym Herjavec
  • Nancy Kerrigan with Artem Chigvintsev
  • Nick Viall with Peta Murgatroyd
  • Normani Kordei with Valentin Chmerkovskiy
  • Rashad Jennings with Emma Slater
  • Simone Biles with Sasha Farber

Other than Biles, this lineup, even for DWTS, seems like a downgrade from last season, which featured Amber Rose and Ryan Lochte. Certainly, no one listed above will be as smooth and effortless as Rick Perry.

GIF
Rick Perry, a star, dancing on DWTS

Recommended Stories

Joanna Can't Belize Laurie Hernandez Won DWTS While She Was On Vacation
Here Is Ryan Lochte's Cha-Cha Face
Amber Rose Gets Voted Off Dancing With the Stars in Front of Pitbull