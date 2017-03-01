Images via ABC.

The latest cast of random celebrities who’ll be dancing for America on the next season of Dancing With the Stars includes an Olympic gymnast, a former Olympic ice skater, a former Bachelor, a former SNL cast member and a current member of Fifth (now Fourth) Harmony.



Following Laurie Hernandez’s predictable win last season, her Final Five Olympic teammate Simone Biles will soon have a similar unfair advantage dancing among stars who have little to no coordination. The cast also features Mr. T and the man who famously played Mango on Saturday Night Live, Chris Kattan.

The full lineup, via Variety:



Bonner Bolton with Sharna Burgess



Charo with Keo Motsepe



Chris Kattan with Witney Carson



David Ross with Lindsay Arnold



Erika Jayne with Gleb Savchenko



Heather Morris with Maksim Chmerkovskiy



Mr. T with Kym Herjavec



Nancy Kerrigan with Artem Chigvintsev



Nick Viall with Peta Murgatroyd



Normani Kordei with Valentin Chmerkovskiy



Rashad Jennings with Emma Slater



Simone Biles with Sasha Farber



Other than Biles, this lineup, even for DWTS, seems like a downgrade from last season, which featured Amber Rose and Ryan Lochte. Certainly, no one listed above will be as smooth and effortless as Rick Perry.

