Simone Biles Stands No Chance Against Chris Kattan in the Next Season of Dancing With the Stars
Clover Hope
Today 10:18am

Images via ABC. The latest cast of random celebrities who'll be dancing for America on the next season of Dancing With the Stars includes an Olympic gymnast, a former Olympic ice skater, a former Bachelor, a former SNL cast member and a current member of Fifth (now Fourth) Harmony.

Following Laurie Hernandez's predictable win last season, her Final Five Olympic teammate Simone Biles will soon have a similar unfair advantage dancing among stars who have little to no coordination. The cast also features Mr. T and the man who famously played Mango on Saturday Night Live, Chris Kattan.

The full lineup, via Variety:

Bonner Bolton with Sharna Burgess
Charo with Keo Motsepe
Chris Kattan with Witney Carson
David Ross with Lindsay Arnold
Erika Jayne with Gleb Savchenko
Heather Morris with Maksim Chmerkovskiy
Mr. T with Kym Herjavec
Nancy Kerrigan with Artem Chigvintsev
Nick Viall with Peta Murgatroyd
Normani Kordei with Valentin Chmerkovskiy
Rashad Jennings with Emma Slater
Simone Biles with Sasha Farber

Other than Biles, this lineup, even for DWTS, seems like a downgrade from last season, which featured Amber Rose and Ryan Lochte. Certainly, no one listed above will be as smooth and effortless as Rick Perry.

GIF Rick Perry, a star, dancing on DWTS