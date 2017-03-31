Image via screengrab.

Just over two months after Shia LeBeouf was arrested “on suspicion of misdemeanor assault and harassment” against a man who was shouting pro-Hitler sentiments at his prematurely closed art installation, TMZ is reporting that the actor/artist/activist will not be charged with any crimes related to the incident.

Sources said all charges have been dismissed “because there isn’t enough evidence to prove a crime took place.”

Below is video of the confrontation that may have led to LeBeouf’s arrest. It’s unclear whether the man who was shoved believes what he said about Hitler (that he did “nothing wrong”), or if he was merely trolling. What is clear, however, is that he is an asshole.