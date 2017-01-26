Image via screengrab.

Multi-talented artist Shia LeBeouf was arrested at his latest installation last night “on suspicion of misdemeanor assault and harassment” against a man who may or may not have been a nazi. By “may or may not have been a nazi” I mean the man LeBeouf allegedly pushed to the ground on Friday night shouted things like, “Hitler did nothing wrong.”



In a video captured from the livestream, you can see LeBeouf (who was released from police custody Thursday morning) getting handcuffed as the many young people around him continue reciting their mantra.

“He will not divide us!” [Shia gets approached by the NYPD] “He will not divide us!” [Shia gets handcuffed by the NYPD] “He will not divide us!” [Shia gets taken away.] “He will not divide us!” [Young person in foreground begins texting friend something like, “omfg shia just got arrested at this art thing i’m at lmao but also fukkkkkkkk!!!”]

Seconds before being handcuffed, Shia approaches the camera and screams, “How we gonna make shit OK to be a nazi out here? That’s bullshit, bro. That’s not OK.” Not a whole lot to argue with there, to be honest.

It feels like every famous person, from Dick Van Dyke to Wilmer Valderrama, has paid tribute to the late Mary Tyler Moore since her death on Wednesday, but I think my favorite statement came from Donald Sutherland. After reading it I actually whispered, “Whoa.”

“Mary was and is and now always will be, perfect. She was the perfect actor to work with, the performance she gave was perfect, painfully perfect, and the friendship she offered was perfect. I am in her thrall.”

We should all be so lucky to be remembered like that. Anyway, here are a few other heartwarming tributes from famous people:

Slow day over at The Hollywood Life:



