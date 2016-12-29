Image via Getty.

After a handful of fans confused her with Debbie Reynolds in a series of messages published Wednesday evening, a 23-year-old Disney Channel star who looks nothing like the late Hollywood legend (and whose name is in no way spelled the same) was forced to set the record straight: she, Debby Ryan, is alive.

“No... guys,” she wrote to the mourning fans who hoped that her spirit would rest in peace. “That’s very thoughtful but it’s Reynolds. Debbie Reynolds...”

Despite her efforts, several Twitter users refuse to believe her claim. I, however, remain on the fence.

