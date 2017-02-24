Image via Getty.

If there’s something women absolutely need right now, it’s an affordable sense of freedom and confidence.

Advertisement

Sheryl Crow has a new clothing line debuting on HSN on April 13. It’s described as “easy-to-wear styles, for the everyday girl, with a rock n’ roll twist.” In an interview with People, Crow elaborated on some of the pieces we can expect from such a collection:

Why was now the right time to do a clothing line, and why was HSN the right fit? When I was approached about doing this line, one of the things I liked about it besides that the price point was so great was that I could sew lyrics into the fabric and have it be empowering for women. I think right now we could all use a little empowerment. So that was my big draw. I like the fact that HSN is so immediate, and I like the quality of the clothes. I can sell a really cool pair of jeans that I would wear but not have them be $350 – not even I want to spend that!

Empowerment for women at a good price point is the dream, ladies. But what are Sheryl Crow’s most empowering lyrics? She doesn’t say what embroidered messages will inspire us from our shirtsleeves, but here are some suggestions:

Advertisement

I want to soak up the sun!



Are you strong enough to be my man?



All I want to do is have a little fun before I die.



Did you know when you go it’s the perfect ending.



If it makes you happy, it can’t be that bad.



Here’s another anecdote from Crow’s interview that will keep you guessing. Crow tells People that her love of clothing is in part motivated by a sense of betrayal. When she was newly famous, Crow dropped $3,500 on a leather jacket, which she says was then stolen by an actress at a party:

I went up to her and said, ‘I think there’s been a mix up, I think that’s my coat.’ And she was like, ‘Oh no, it’s mine.’ I said, ‘Will you just check the pocket because I think my driver’s license is in there’ and it was. I won’t say who, but isn’t that funny?

Ha ha! Yes. Now name names.