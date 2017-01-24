Photo: Getty

A judge has denied Sherri Shepard’s ex husband Lamar Sally’s request for an increase in child support payments —a tiny victory for Shepard in what has been a legally complicated and strange child support case, ongoing since 2015.

The child in question was conceived by surrogate, using Sally’s sperm and a surrogate’s egg, so Shepard has no biological relation to the child, who has been raised by Sally since August 2014, shortly after the couple split. The child support battle has been particularly twisted, with Shepard alleging that Sally only went through with the plan in order to get child support from Shepard.

In December 2016, Sally filed a request for an increase in child support due to an increase in Shepard’s earnings, while also requesting that Shepard pay for the lawyers’ fees associated with their legal battle. And now, a judge has denied these requests, hopefully putting the entire convoluted mess to rest.

A statement from Shepard’s reps to People reads:

“Shepherd had a huge victory in the California family court. Sally and his counsel were humiliated as the judge flat out denied his request and politely asked Sally to be seated in the audience, away from counsel table so he could properly dispose of the matter...Shepherd now hopes that her ex will stop his frivolous attempts to get more money out of her and will seek gainful employment to take care of his child like any other capable parent.”

After a series of tweets defending her choices and suggesting that her ex might also be exploiting their child’s blood disorder for profit, Shepard closed things thusly:

Seems wise to me.

[People]

Here is very rich teen Brooklyn Beckham, son of David and Victoria, experiencing a lightweight troll by his pops for showing out on Instagram live instead of going to school, or something.

“That’s my shirt” followed by “U should be at school” is the exact kind of comment my mother leaves like so many digital breadcrumbs of love across my various social media platforms. David Beckham probably raises a good point, honestly: why aren’t you in school, Brooklyn? Why are you borrowing your dad’s shirt? Talk to me about that hat. What are you doing? Go to school! Listen to your dad.

[Teen Vogue]

I came very close to forgetting about her. But hey, here she is.

[Instagram]