Image via Getty.

On Saturday, hundreds of thousands of women are expected to gather in Washington D.C.—and in cities all over the world—to protest the election of Donald Trump, as well as the racism, misogyny, xenophobia, and general ignorance he and his supporters espouse.

Jezebel staffers will be reporting and publishing on the march throughout the day, but use this space to post your signs, plan your plans, reflect your reflections. We’ll see you out there.