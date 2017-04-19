Image via Getty.

Serena Williams, who is better at tennis than most of people in the world will ever be at anything, is expecting a child.

Advertisement

Williams recently became engaged to Reddit cofounder Alexis Ohanian. She still chose to announce her pregnancy via Snapchat on Tuesday, rather than during an AMA:

Image via Snapchat/Serena Williams.

Congratulations to the expecting couple, but even bigger congrats to this baby, who is being born to a queen and will probably have playdates with Beyoncé’s twins in a few years. We should all be excited about the Instagrams to come.