Serena Williams Is Engaged to Alexis Ohanian And I Don't Know How I FeelKara Brown8 minutes agoFiled to: serena williamsAlexis Ohanianengagements13EditPromoteShare to KinjaToggle Conversation toolsGo to permalink Images via Getty. Serena Williams, the undisputed Queen of Tennis and quite possibly the baddest woman on the planet, is engaged to Reddit cofounder Alexis Ohanian and hopefully one day it’ll all make sense.The pair have been linked together since last fall after Serena and Drake ended their brief but culturally important dalliance. They seem to have kept a rather low profile, at least publicly. Serena announced the news on, (*groan*) Reddit, in the form of a poem: Advertisement Advertisement I came homeA little lateSomeone had a bag packed for meAnd a carriage awaitedDestination: RomeTo escort me to my very own “charming”Back to where our stars first collidedAnd now it was full circleAt the same table we first met by chanceThis time he made it not by chanceBut by choiceDown on one kneeHe said 4 wordsAndr/isaidyesK.From what I can gather, Ohanian packed her things and shipped her off on an international flight—during which I’m guessing she had time to figure out what was to come. She was then whisked to the location of their first meeting and then, I hope, after a long monologue about his and every other man’s general unworthiness for her company and attention, he took his shot and popped the question. Sponsored In case that wasn’t clear, Williams included an illustration of the historical moment, in which she and Ohanian are depicted as robots (????? I think ????) [Ed. note: Kara has never been on Reddit]. It seems safe to assume that the diamond in the picture is scaled accurately. Soon after, her fiancé confirmed the news on Facebook. Lotta technology involved here. Advertisement Advertisement OK, you crazy kids! I swear to god, Mr. Alexis Ohanian, if you hurt Serena in any way, shape, or form, you’re gonna need more than the teen trolls lurking within the walls of your website to save you. Good luck to the couple—I wish you both nothing but happiness.Also, somebody please go check on Drake. Recommended StoriesReminder: Serena Williams Is in Taylor Swift's Squad (Or Is it the Other Way Around?)Serena Williams Says She 'Won't Be Silent' About Police Brutality Serena Williams Knocked Out of the U.S. Open Semi-Finals for a Second Year in a RowKara Brownkara.brown@jezebel.com@KararbrownStaff Writer, JezebelReply13 repliesLeave a reply