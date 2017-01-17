Image via Instagram.

That Taylor Swift’s carefully cultivated Instagram squadron of models, teens, and Lena Dunham would end up at each other’s throats seemed inevitable. But their method of warfare is incredible—they’re posting sexy nudes of themselves to taunt each other.

Let’s break it down. Last week Taylor’s friend Selena Gomez went and got herself photographed kissing The Weeknd, who used to date Taylor’s other friend Bella Hadid. Here is what the girls did not do: Put out a statement. Here is what they did do: Instagram similarly revealing images of themselves.

Someone has definitely won here, but I don’t think it’s either of these women.

[Lainey Gossip]

George Michael’s childhood friend, who had a falling out with the singer in 1998, tells the BBC he thinks his friend died of an overdose.



“I just think that he took too much of something, mixed with the anti-depressants and the other drugs he was on, with alcohol. I think his heart just stopped beating. You know if you take — if you’re on Xanax for instance, or Temazepam — your heart slows down anyway,” Andros Georgiou said in an interview Tuesday. An autopsy report in December came back inconclusive.

Georgiou is reportedly in possession of unreleased music Michaels recorded before his death and says he hasn’t decided what to do yet.

“It’s not on my mind at the moment. It’s one of those things,” Georgiou said. “Probably in the future. I’d have to get a producer in to finish the record off. But I have a bit more respect than that. You know, we talked about finishing the album. I have got all the master tapes – I have got everything sitting in a vault in the West End somewhere. So right now, no, but I don’t know what the future will bring.”

[People]

Tinsley Mortimer’s reentry to society is not going very well, if this Page Six report is to be believed:

“Bravo is making her film everywhere she can get in. She thinks she’s going to be back on top of society again, but no one really wants her at their events—or the ‘Real Housewives.’ Her P.R. team is e-mailing everyone and their mother to get her into the galas she used to go to, but they won’t have her back because of the cameras,” a source said.

Still, things could always be worse... Remember Devorah Rose? Me neither.

[Page Six]