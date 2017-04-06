Image via Entourage/HBO.

Hollywood screenwriter Derek Connolly is suing Ada Hui, a woman he met on Tinder and dated for several months, claiming that she threatened to go full “Entourage S7 E7” and ruin his career through blackmail.



According to TMZ, once their relationship soured last month, Connolly—who has contributed work to Star Wars: Episode IX and Kong: Skull Island—“says [Hui] exploded in a fit of rage, posting their text messages on Instagram and threatening to damage his career.”

Then it got really ugly. Connolly says she told him to drop off her stuff by a certain time, or else it would be “Entourage S7 E7,” a reference to Season 7 Episode 7 titled “Tequila and Coke,” in which Ari Gold was blackmailed. He says she threatened to “gut” his identity and self-worth. He says she cautioned, “You won’t see it coming” before it hits him “like a ton of bricks.”

Connolly is suing Hui for stalking and invasion of privacy. I do not support either of these things, but I do support women using Entourage to ruin men’s lives.