In an interview with Playboy, the newly-single Scarlett Johansson shared some thoughts about monogamy, relationships and whether or not it’s “natural” to want to be with the same person forever and ever.



In the interview, she makes a lot of pretty good points against the institution of marriage. Even more interesting is the timing. Us Weekly speculates that the interview was likely conducted before her split from Romain Dauriac. Even if that happens to be the case, none of the stuff she’s saying is particularly invalid.

“Well, with every gain there’s a loss, right? So that’s a loss. You have to choose a path. I think the idea of marriage is very romantic; it’s a beautiful idea, and the practice of it can be a very beautiful thing. I don’t think it’s natural to be a monogamous person. I might be skewered for that, but I think it’s work. It’s a lot of work.”

It’s entirely possible to have these feelings about monogamy and stay married, but after reading the rest of what she had to say, I feel like ScarJo is probably much happier unattached — or at the very least, not married.

“Being married is different than not being married, and anybody who tells you that it’s the same is lying. It changes things. I have friends who were together for 10 years and then decided to get married, and I’ll ask them on their wedding day or right after if it’s different, and it always is. It is.”

“The fact that it is such work for so many people—for everyone — the fact of that proves that it is not a natural thing,” she said of marriage. For whatever it’s worth, she and her ex are putting up a nice front.

Oh no, someone robbed Alanis Morissette and stole $2 million worth of jewelry from her Brentwood home.

According to People, the thieves absconded with “a safe containing approximately $2 million worth of jewelry and other items or property.” Morrissette wasn’t home at the time, so at least there’s that. There’s also this: TMZ spoke to some “law enforcement sources” who reportedly said that celebrity Instagram accounts are essentially handbooks for criminals —the very same argument made by authorities regarding Kim Kardashian’s robbery, too.

A brief dive into Alanis’s Insta revealed this, which was perhaps the catalyst for the robbery?

Further perusal of her ‘gram reveals a deep love of kilim rugs, juices and a variety of oils. Very soothing, highly recommended.

