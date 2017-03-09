Photo: Getty Images

Scarlett Johansson’s recent decision to strategically uncouple from Romain Duraic seems to have taken Duraic by surprise, if this quote from an insider source is any indication.



“No request for a judge was requested,” the source told People. “While her lawyer did request that Scarlett get residential custody, again, for procedural purposes, they preserved all rights she had if they didn’t resolve the case. It wasn’t a secret that the parties were separated. So filing for divorce is no big deal. This is not a hostile act by Scarlett.”

But according to a statement from Duraic, filing for divorce publicly throws their child in the spotlight and also airs their private stuff.



“It is indeed unfortunate, especially for our daughter, that Scarlett filed in Court and made our personal differences so public.I would implore her to withdraw her action promptly and go back, as uncomfortable as it might be, to the negotiating table. We are the parents of a lovely daughter whom we will continue to co-parent for many years and share her joys and sorrows as only a parent can.”

Duraic is also worried that the divorce filings will air “information relevant to their child Rose and also economic issues,” all standard divorce stuff made worse by the fact that both parents are gunning hard for custody and that one of the parents is a very famous movie star.

Johansson and her husband have been separated since the late summer, but only confirmed their separation to the press in January. They have been amicable since their separation went public. Scarlett Johansson doesn’t want to negotiate the terms of their separation because she wants custody of their child. Negotiating probably wasn’t nearly as amicable as their split, so she’s filed for divorce. The end. Makes sense? Feels logical to me.

Finally, the world can rest because there is an explanation for why the hell Nicole Kidman was clapping her hands like an overexcited seal slapping its flippers together for sardines at the Oscars.

It was the rings. She was wearing giant rings that she had borrowed for the Oscars and didn’t want to damage them; she also wanted to clap, because if she wasn’t clapping, imagine how that would’ve looked and so she did what she did and here we are.

“So therefore I’m clapping but it was really difficult because I had a huge ring on that was not my own, but it was absolutely gorgeous, and I was terrified of damaging it!” she told Australian radio host Kyle Sandilands, confirming the theory that he presented to her as explanation.

Great. Hurray! I am so relieved. I am very glad we cleared that up.

Honestly, who can say that they wouldn’t react like Teyana Taylor did when she spotted the back of Anna Wintour’s head at Paris Fashion Week?

