Magazines are taking on Trump, and they are not holding back.

Two weeks into his presidency, Trump and his administration have perhaps irreparably damaged America’s relationships with Iran, Australia, and Mexico, among other nations; signed a multitude of far-reaching executive orders, including a total ban on Syrian refugees and a temporary ban on seven Muslim countries; repeatedly lied to reporters and declared a free press the enemy; proven remarkably adept at erasing the checks and balances of power that maintain democracy; emboldened white supremacists, and more.

Here’s Bloomberg Businessweek’s next issue, mocking Trump’s executive orders:

On the New Yorker cover, the Statue of Liberty’s flame has extinguished. “It used to be that the Statue of Liberty, and her shining torch, was the vision that welcomed new immigrants. And, at the same time, it was the symbol of American values,” said the cover’s illustrator, John Tomac. “Now it seems that we are turning off the light.”

Time Magazine calls White House chief strategist Steve Bannon, a sallow-faced man whose unsavory appearance personifies all of his disgusting beliefs, the “great manipulator”:

German magazine Der Spiegel goes the hardest, however, showing Trump cutting off the head of the Statue of Liberty:

Trump may destroy everything else, but at least we’ll have good political art.