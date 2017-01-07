Judging by the trailer alone, Polish filmmaker Agnieszka Smoczynska’s directorial debut, The Lure, has everything I could ever want in a movie. It appears to be an aesthetically delectable movie-musical about Loch Ness monster-style mermaids who eat people. Mermaids are long overdue for a cultural resurgence, and this has cult status written all over it.



The film opens in New York City on Feb 1, and a national rollout will follow, according to Entertainment Weekly. Watch the newly released trailer below. It’s NSFW, you have been warned.



[via Entertainment Weekly]