Saturday Night Social: This Polish Film About Flesh-eating Mermaids Looks Pretty Fucking Great Hannah GoldToday 7:10pmFiled to: SATURDAY NIGHT SOCIALTHE LUREMERMAIDS8229EditPromoteShare to KinjaToggle Conversation toolsGo to permalink Screenshot: Youtube Judging by the trailer alone, Polish filmmaker Agnieszka Smoczynska’s directorial debut, The Lure, has everything I could ever want in a movie. It appears to be an aesthetically delectable movie-musical about Loch Ness monster-style mermaids who eat people. Mermaids are long overdue for a cultural resurgence, and this has cult status written all over it. Advertisement The film opens in New York City on Feb 1, and a national rollout will follow, according to Entertainment Weekly. Watch the newly released trailer below. It’s NSFW, you have been warned.[via Entertainment Weekly]Hannah Gold@togglecoatWeekends at JezebelReply822 repliesLeave a reply