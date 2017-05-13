Photo: Getty

After promising several fans on Twitter last week that she’d cover their student loans, college tuition fees, and school supply costs, the beneficent Nicki Minaj posted on Instagram on Friday that she’d made eight of those payments that day and intended to go on another shopping spree to free fans from student debt sometime in the next two months.



Advertisement

Minaj also announced that she’ll be launching a charity to pay off student tuition and loan fees sometime “VERY SOON.”

Here’s hoping many many more celebrities make this one of their top concerns too, and put their money where their mouth is. Thanks, Nicki! Happy weekend, everyone!