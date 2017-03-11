Saturday Night Social: Hosted By the Obamas Enjoying Lunch With Bono As the World BurnsLauren EvansToday 7:12pmFiled to: saturday night socialthe obamasbarack obama5056EditPromoteShare to KinjaToggle Conversation toolsGo to permalinkNow that our friend Barack Obama is back from jet setting with his buddy Richard Branson, the former president and his lovely wife, Michelle, decided to have a relaxed lunch with Bono. Aren’t we all just having such a nice time now! Advertisement The three were spotted taking in their chill meal at NYC’s Upland brasserie on Friday afternoon, where they enjoyed a fried chicken sandwich, a sausage and kale pizza, bucatini cacio e pepe and wild applause from adoring fans.Bono, who recently sucked up to Vice Satan Mike Pence like a sycophantic little troll, deserves no applause whatsoever. Go home, Bono. Bequeath your stupid glasses to Ed Sheeran and leave us alone. It appears that Secret Service had to apprehend exactly zero diners for affixing themselves to Obama’s ankle and screaming “YOU HAVE TO SAVE US GOD DAMN IT,” but that’s only ‘cause I wasn’t there.Lauren Evanslauren.evans@jezebel.com@laurenfaceevansWeekend writer at JezebelReply505 repliesLeave a reply