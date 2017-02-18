Lana Del Rey’s new single, her first in nearly 16 months, returns to themes the pop singer has proven she’s extremely comfortable with: being young, and aimless, and in love. It’s also got that retro sound and balladic sweep Del Rey is known for, set to lyrics like “It’s enough to go crazy, crazy, crazy” and (maybe same thing) “It’s enough to be young and in love.”

Advertisement

Much like whomever Del Rey is singing about, I’ll be celebrating the weekend by getting all dressed up (in my pajamas) to go nowhere in particular (bed or couch?). Have fun this weekend, whatever your own interpretation of that lyric may be.