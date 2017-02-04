This year’s Super Bowl halftime show will be the first ever to feature hundreds of drones. CNN reported on Saturday that drones will hover somewhere in the airspace above Lady Gaga’s head by the grace of the Federal Aviation Administration, which has made an exception to its ban on drones in and around stadiums.



It’s not clear how the drones will be incorporated into Lady Gaga’s performance. What we do know is that the drones will be “lit up.” I’m picturing something very elaborate and confusing, with many tiers of lofty drones hypnotizing viewers into never changing the channel.

Drones aside, nothing politically controversial is expected to take place during Lady Gaga’s halftime show. Unless you consider zealous patriotism and Pepsi Zero Sugar promotion in the midst of a Constitutional crisis to be controversial. In a radio interview with Las Vegas’ 98.5 KLUC, Gaga said she does not plan to mention the president during the show. Instead, Gaga would like for viewers of, “the halftime show that Pepsi Zero Sugar is putting on with us to feel the greatness of the USA.”

Can’t wait to reminisce with friends about all the great memories of Pepsi Zero Sugar that will be beamed into our brains this weekend. That shit is seriously refreshing!