Saturday Night Social: Hosted by Infuriatingly Chill Spider-Man
Hannah Gold
Today 7:10pm
Filed to: SATURDAY NIGHT SOCIAL
SPIDER-MAN

As you can tell from this new poster for Spider-Man: Homecoming, none of us are getting saved anytime soon.

But by all means enjoy your weekend and this deliciously balmy weather! Just throw a light jacket over your Halloween costume and you're good to go.

Hannah Gold
@togglecoat
Weekends at Jezebel

215 replies