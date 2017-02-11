Ciara paid homage to Whitney Houston on Instagram this Saturday with a dance and lip-syncing routine to the tune of the late singer’s rendition of Chaka Khan’s “I’m Every Woman.” The video features Ciara doing normal household activities like singing into a spatula and dancing up on the living room door frame, done very naturally (and pregnant), with cameos from her husband and son.



This weekend, staying in officially looks cool:

Houston died five years ago today, RIP.

