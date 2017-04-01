Some celebs (and Russia) wanted to make fools of us today, and that was kind of adorable, but after more than two months of the Trump administration trying to trick the world into believing they are competent, human-like humans, I think I can deal with another 24 hours of viral counterfactuals without calling it a “holiday.”



Today’s special April Fools edition of fake news included:

Rebel Wilson, pretending to be hurt.

Gigi Hadid pretending to get a haircut.

George Takei pretending to run for Congress (actually, this one convinced quite a few people, well played, George Takei).

I think I speak for everyone when I say that this has been another glorious Saturday in our Great Democracy, and I’m going to go cut all my hair off now.