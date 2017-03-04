I love Jimmy Buffett’s music. Listening to his songs always makes me feel like I’m at a very relaxed party, and that this party is inside of a retirement home.



So it’s fitting, I guess, that a new chain of Margaritaville senior-living facilities will be opening up across America. The first one, called Latitude Margaritaville, will be located in Daytona Beach, Florida, if you can believe it, and will be fully functional by the summer of 2018, according to ABC News.

Buffett’s Margaritaville company already operates several restaurants, hotels, and resorts. The $1 billion retirement home project will yield 7,000 homes (for individuals aged “55 and better”) complete with spas, lap pools, live entertainment, beach access, and frozen cocktails.

Sounds like a terrific place to waste away in!

