Growing up, I had conflicting feelings about Cher Horowitz, the protagonist of the 1995 cult-classic Clueless, which I watched on repeat in my preteen years. On the one hand, Cher’s clothes were better than mine. On the other, she made being a virgin who couldn’t drive look acceptable.



It is my greatest hope that the next generation will learn early on, as I did, that coffee stunts your growth, and now they just might, because Buffy the Vampire Slayer’s Amber Benson and Heroine Complex creator Sarah Kuhn are writing a comic book based on Clueless, with drawings by Siobhan Keenan and cover art by Natacha Bustos. The book will be published by Boom! comics.

The creators told Vanity Fair that part of what drew them to the material were Cher’s imperfections, her missteps in life and love. Sarah Kuhn told Vanity Fair on Thursday:

“I think a lot of times, there’s a burden placed on female characters, especially female protagonists, to be perfect. I know that Amber and I both like writing female protagonists who mess up a lot, because we mess up a lot. The fact that both Cher and Emma do mess up and are flawed and messy, that’s very appealing as both a writer and a reader.”

Another tantalizing facet of the interview is that the writers don’t mention Cher’s stepbrother and love interest, Josh. Maybe he’s been as-iffed for good this time!

