Pete Davidson has been on Saturday Night Live a bit less lately, appearing in fewer sketches or pre-recorded bits.

On Monday, Davidson posted a photo of himself to Instagram with the following caption:

Just wanted to let you guys know I’m okay. I know I’ve kinda been missing, on social media and on the show. I quit drugs and am happy and sober for the first time in 8 years. It wasn’t easy, but I got a great girl, great friends and I consider myself a lucky man. I’ll always be here for you guys, I promise. Remember to never give up hope because sometimes that’s all we got. We are a family and I appreciate all your love and support. It’s nice to be back in action

He also shared photos of himself with girlfriend Cazzie David in which they look cute together:

And his SNL squad goals:

Davidson has been open about his use of marijuana to treat the symptoms of Crohn’s disease, which he was diagnosed with in his late teens. In an interview with High Times in 2016, Davidson discussed how the drug makes it possible for him to function, saying, “I wouldn’t be able to perform on SNL if I couldn’t smoke weed!”

It’s unclear if his sobriety will or has included discontinuing the use of medical marijuana treatment. Though his Instagram bio reads “I hate instagram” it may be the place to go for further updates.

