San Francisco filed a lawsuit Tuesday against the decidedly illegal and xenophobic Muslim ban that resulted from one of President Trump’s executive orders.



CNN reports that San Francisco’s suit alleges that the recent executive order signed by the president and put into action over the weekend to disastrous results is “is unconstitutional and exceeds the President’s power.” The suit in San Francisco targets Trump’s threat to withhold federal funding from sanctuary cities and claims that San Francisco is already in compliance with federal law pertaining to undocumented immigrants.

From CNN:

“San Francisco is safer when all people, including undocumented immigrants, feel safe reporting crimes,” the lawsuit claims. “San Francisco is healthier when all residents, including undocumented immigrants, access public health programs. And San Francisco is economically and socially stronger when all children, including undocumented immigrants, attend school.”

Speaking at a news conference, City Attorney Dennis Herrera said, “This country was founded on the principle that the federal government cannot force state and local governments to do its job for it, like carrying out immigration policy. I am defending that bedrock American principle today.”

On Monday, the attorney general of Washington state filed a suit against Trump and his Muslim ban, Reuters reports. Massachusetts will also throw their support behind a lawsuit filed by two Iranian men who teach at the University of Massacusetts at Dartmouth. Attorney General of New York Eric Schneiderman, Attorney General of Virginia Mark Herring have also vowed to join similar lawsuits in their respective states, as well. In contrast, Miami-Dade County Mayor Carlos Giminez has shown his support for Trump’s executive order, instructing all county jails to comply.

Various individuals targeted by the travel ban have filed suits in opposition, including “one filed in Colorado on Tuesday by a Libyan college student and two filed in Chicago, including one on behalf of an Iranian father of three children all living in Illinois.” As the effects of Trump’s executive order continue to spread, more lawsuits will surely follow. Be wary and resist where you can; Trump’s recent firing of Susan Yates who refused to uphold the Muslim ban is a chilling indication of how this will likely play out, despite the fact that it is in very clear violation of the Immigration and Nationality Act of 1965, which was put into place after years and years of history, quotas and codified discrimination.

If you want to donate money to an organization that will help immigrants and refugees affected by this ban, here’s a pretty solid list to get you started.