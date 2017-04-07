Since Donald Trump is planning to skip the traditional roasting of the White House Correspondents’ Dinner, Samantha Bee has stepped up. Her Not the White House Correspondents’ Dinner will now provide the masses with an opportunity to watch Trump getting mocked on broadcast TV, much good that it will do us.

NTWHCD was planned even before Trump decided he wouldn’t be partaking in the time honored tradition of smiling grimly through criticism couched in gags. In the promo for the event, Bee wear a wig and smokes a cigarette with a whiskey in the other hand. Intercutting between Bee and actual footage from the WHCDs of the past, it lands on poor Jimmy Carter who had to sell his damn peanut farm. “He’s a nut farmer,” she says, “Get it? Yikes. I’m bombing harder than the Soviet Union in Afghanistan.”

In voice over, Bee reminds us that a lot of people’s plans changed this year, while cutting to a pic of our orange overlord. “We’re hosting a party to toast the free press,” Bee says, adding, “While we still have one.”

Deadline reports that the special will air on April 29, which is the same night as the actual White House Correspondents’ Dinner. Hard to say which event will attract more people who want to scream at Donald Trump from a podium. Bee plans to donate any proceeds from the Not the White House Correspondents’ Dinner to the Committee to Protect Journalists. They need it.