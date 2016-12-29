Images via Getty.

Damien Chazelle, director of a movie I liked a lot (Whiplash) and a movie I didn’t like much at all (La La Land), will soon be directing Ryan Gosling (who was in La La Land but not Whiplash) in a biopic about Neil Armstrong (who was in neither), called, ahem, First Man.



Advertisement

The film will be based on James Hansen’s 2005 biography of the same name, and will be written by Josh Singer, who won an Oscar for co-writing Spotlight. Gosling! Chazelle! Hansen! Singer! That’s a lot of men making a lot of small steps!

The Hollywood Reporter writes:

Advertisement

The movie will aim to tell the story of NASA’s mission to land a man on the moon, specifically the years 1961 to 1969, according to studio sources. The goal is to explore the sacrifices and the cost — on Armstrong and on the nation — of one of the most dangerous missions in history.

Emma Stone will be playing the moon.

