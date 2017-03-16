All congratulations to RuPaul, who announced Wednesday on Hollywood Today Live that he had married his longtime partner Georges LeBar in January—on the 23rd anniversary of the night they met at Limelight in New York City. It was a club inside a church, so it was only destiny!

Advertisement

LeBar is an artist who lives on his ranch in Wyoming, and the couple has sustained a semi-long-distance arrangement for much of their relationship. Ru explained to Hollywood Today that the ranch is 60,000 acres and overlaps into South Dakota. “When I go there, I dress up in Western wear, but nobody cares,” he said, explaining that when they get together it’s often in more glamorous vacation spots. “Wyoming—god bless you in Wyoming—but it’s very boring, and it’s the most isolated place on earth.” (As a native Wyomingite, I can confirm these statements.)

Ru also said, perhaps half-jokingly, that they got married “really for tax breaks and financial things,” but when I profiled him in 2013 for Spin, he almost started weeping when talking about the love of his life. Back then, he told me, “[Georges is] a lovely, kind person. Being able to experience that in my life, it is honestly, absolutely my greatest achievement allowing someone to love me like that. It is amazing.”

Advertisement

Mazel tov to the happy couple, and may they celebrate a zillion years not in Wyoming to come!