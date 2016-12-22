Rooney Mara Has Reportedly Turned Down Taylor Swift’s ‘Incessant Invitations’ to Join Her SquadBobby FingerToday 9:45amFiled to: dirt bagrooney marataylor swiftbella thorne36817EditPromoteShare to KinjaToggle Conversation toolsGo to permalink GIF Images via Getty. Taylor Swift is good at getting what she wants, and something she appears to want more than anything is a large, eclectic collection of living human accessories. Or, I mean, friends. But there appears to be one human being she desires who has resisted her gravitational pull, and that person is none other than Carol star Rooney Mara. Advertisement OK reports Swift is “desperate to rope [the] 31-year-old actress into joining her ‘girl squad,’” but that Mara has told her to “take a hike.” Said a source:“Rooney doesn’t want to be part of anybody’s entourage, despite Taylor’s incessant string of invitations to party. She even turned down Taylor’s invite to her July 4th Rhode Island bash.”Below is an artist’s interpretation of how that July 4th “bash” would have looked had Mara attended: GIF Image via Giphy. [OK!]And now, some Bella Thorne tweets:On Whether Or Not She Ever Lived With Tyler Posey:On Gossip:On Whether Or Not She’s a Snapchat User:On Things That Are Redick:On Which Beds Are the Best:Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom entertained kids at the Children’s Hospital Los Angeles.[NYMag]I feel like Janice Dickenson says this 12x a week? [Us Weekly]These two are just SO polite and mature, aren’t they. [People]20 bucks says this is about Tony Bennett. [Page Six]Apology NOT accepted, Cindy Brady! [ONTD]Evan Rachel Wood is dating the man in black. [ONTD]Here are what may be the first photos of Chet Hanks’s son/the son’s mother. [Radar Online]Duh? [THL]Bobby Fingerbobby@jezebel.com@bobbyfingerStaff Writer, Jezebel | ManReply368 repliesLeave a reply