Ronda Rousey’s long anticipated fight against Amanda Nunes was not the comeback she’d been planning. Rousey got her ass kicked, and also her face punched quite a lot, in the 48-second fight.

Rousey lost to Holly Holm in November of 2015, and spent over a year becoming a UFC machine in anticipation of her match against Nunes, which was built up to impossible heights. Lots of people unfamiliar with UFC are still familiar with Rousey, who has infiltrated popular culture everyone, from Sports Illustrated covers to her words getting aired at Beyoncé concerts. With all the hype, her second loss was particularly public. Still, that publicity also means she has a lot of other opportunities.

TMZ reports that whatever the future holds for Rousey, it probably doesn’t include getting wrecked in high-pressure matches anymore. When Dana White, President of the UFC, was asked on the UFC Unfiltered podcast about Ronda Rousey’s prospects in the octagon, he said, “I think she’s probably done.”

“In the conversation I had with her, if I had to say right here right now—again I don’t like saying right here right now because it’s up to her—but I wouldn’t say she fights again,” continued White. “She’s going to ride off into the sunset and start living her life outside of fighting.” This is the first post Rousey put up on Instagram following her fight in December, about three weeks ago:

Meanwhile, Rousey has been supporting the Dakota Access Pipeline protests with supplies and visits, according to MMA Weekly. Frankly, if Rousey wants to join the resistance, her toughness is very welcome. She may not attempt to win championships anymore, but she could definitely bust the balls of anyone in D.C.