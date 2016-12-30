Ronda Rousey spent a lot of time leading up to her 2015 fight with Holly Holm talking to the media, and she got her ass kicked. Also, her face. In preparation for her fight against Amanda Nunes Friday, she is staying strong and silent.

Since her loss, Rousey has only done a handful of interviews. ET Online reports that in one of them she explained her pull back from the press. She says, “I don’t care about how this pay-per-view does, I don’t care how much money I make, I don’t care about interviews and I don’t care about how I look,” adding, “All I care about is winning my belt back on Friday night, and that’s it.”

In a video of the official weigh-in for Rousey and Nunes, posted Thursday, Rousey stomps in wearing fighter’s undies. She smiles briefly at the guy checking the scale, then frowns ferociously again for the camera. She stomps out after it’s announced she’s at 135 lbs. That’s about 10-15 lbs less than last year and every newly revealed ab gleams. Hard to know if Rousey’s tactics are psyching out her opponent, but her shoulder definition is definitely motivating me to go to the gym.