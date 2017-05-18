Image screengrab via Netflix

Donald Trump is ruining yet another institution most near and dear to us.

As Season 5 of House of Cards nears release, our normal excitement about this time is tempered with the question of whether watching a “fictional” series about demons in Washington will be too hard on our hearts or whether watching it (most of us will) may be some kind of masochistic antidote. During a talk on Thursday at the Cannes Film Festival, according to Variety, Robin Wright “admitted to feeling disheartened by the wave of scandal surrounding Donald Trump.”

Similar to Scandal, Wright thinks the drama has become too real. She joked that “Trump has stolen all of our ideas for Season 6,” referencing... well, folks, it could be anything involving our Geoduck-in-Chief.



But most recently, it’s Trump’s meeting with the Russians; the shock of the James Comey firing; the House Majority leader reportedly stating that “Putin pays Trump”; the report that Trump’s team knew Michael Flynn was under investigation for his ties to Turkey before he was hired as NSA; the Comey memo/receipt in which Trump reportedly asked Comey to drop his investigation of Flynn; and the appointment of Sheriff David Clarke to the Department of Homeland Security.

Claire Underwood MAKES THE TERROR and even she thinks this is all a bit much. “I’ve got to see the hope somewhere,” said Wright, adding, “Oh my God, we have four years of this.”

When asked for her real-life pick for president, Wright nominated, of course, Michelle Obama (“She would be a great female president,” she said), though Michelle has consistently declined ever wanting to run this great country, multiple times.