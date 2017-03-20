If you think about it, isn’t Rob Lowe kind of like a real life ghost detective? Think harder.



Deadline reports that Lowe and his sons Matthew and John Owen, are getting their own A&E reality TV show, called The Lowe Files (no, not those), where they explore supernatural mysteries, which has apparently been a passion of Rob’s since he was a young boy.

Deadline elaborates:

“In each episode, the Lowe boys will seek out a mysterious story or spooky legend and immerse themselves in the exploration and debate of the experience. While fun in spirit, the Lowes are able to conduct deliberate and scientific investigations on a highly sophisticated level by meeting with top experts, using high-tech monitoring equipment and taking in-depth training courses. Their many missions include exploring an alien base located 2,000 feet underwater off the coast of Malibu; working with a renowned shaman at Preston Castle, an abandoned boys reformatory, in hopes of connecting with spirits; and training with a top-secret government operative in methods of remote viewing, a challenge to identify images from great distances.”

Oh wow. The question isn’t will I be watching this?, but rather, which dimension of reality should I watch it in?



And here’s a taste of what it would be like to have Rob Lowe as your dad. Lowe wrote in a press release on Monday that when his sons were little, “we bonded over Bigfoot, UFOs, and every creepy and bizarre story we could find, passionately debating if they were real—or not. And we swore that someday the three of us would go on our own adventure to find out. That day has come.”

It will probably look a lot like this (John Owen with his dad):

Because isn’t parenthood the strangest mystery of them all?

