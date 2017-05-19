Images via AP.

Rihanna, at Cannes this week to celebrate her collaboration with Swiss jeweler Chopard and to see some movies, hit the red carpet for Okja in an ensemble that transformed her into some kind of Matrix-era space angel. That glow!



The cape, the drape, was classic ’40s and ’50s Hollywood glam, but with streamlined structural elements that brought ’90s minimalism with it, too. Of course, her accessories game was fully on point—not sure if those rocks are Chopard, but the bracelet looks similar to this price-upon-request emerald watch from their red carpet collection. And the diamond cuff! She looks like a million bucks and probably is, literally, too.