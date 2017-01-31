Image via A&E

The fifth season of A&E’s Psycho spin-off Bates Motel begins February 20, and its storyline is finally getting into canon we all know, love, and are terrified by: Norma Bates (Vera Farmiga) is but a stuffed corpse while Norman Bates (Freddie Highmore) is spiraling deeper and deeper into his delusions. Most canonically, this season we’ll get to the famous shower scene that made Hitchcock’s original one of the scariest horror films ever made, when Marion Crane finally checks into a room at the Bates. And who better to play an iconic scream queen than Robyn Rihanna Fenty?



Rihanna assumes Janet Leigh’s own iconic turn in this first trailer as a rain-soaked stranger in an improbable velvet cloak (on one hand, who wears a velvet cloak in a rainstorm? on the other: Rihanna). Though it’s just a tiny snippet of the Norman peeping-tom storyline which we all know will end with Marion Crane butcher-knifed in a steaming, bloody, swirling shower, the anticipation is great! Here’s another teaser to tide you over for the next few weeks: Rihanna as Crane, eyeing someone or something quizzically, in the pouring rain (in a freaking velvet cloak)!