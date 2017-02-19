I love this picture, OK? [VIa Getty]

Rihanna’s new makeup line, Fenty Beauty, will officially debut at a Sephora near you this fall. And as of this week, you can track its products on the freshly-created Instagram, FentyBeautyCosmetics. First up: Holographic lipstick, which premiered at the Fenty x Puma spring 2017 runway show in Paris last fall.



I don’t really know what a “holographic lip color” is, but if it gets me any closer to being able to pull off Rihanna’s diaphanous onesie in the “This Is What You Came For” video, then I am prepared to buy them all.

Just kidding, I would look like a disco Teletubby, and no amount of makeup will ever change that.