Rihanna Is Giving Us All Another Chance to Smell Like Her for St. Valentine's Day
Aimée Lutkin
Today 3:30pm
Filed to: rihanna perfume advertising kiss

The third scent from Rihanna's RiRi trilogy "Kiss" is out, and as usual the ad campaign almost makes me want to start wearing perfume.

In a series of posts on Instagram Monday, Rihanna reminded us how the bottle for Kiss was chosen: By a baby.

Then she shared some of the behind the scene fun times that led to the exquisite portrait above, set to my favorite song to listen to while smoking a cigarette and staring in the mirror, "Love On The Brain."

She writes,"With Valentines Day right around the corner I got something special for my ladies!!" Rihanna's perfume is for us, the ladies. Thank you, Rihanna. Thank you.

Aimée Lutkin
@alutkin
Contributing writer at Jezebel.