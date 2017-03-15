Hand-wringing over Richard Simmons’s well-being has become a national pastime, thanks to the hit podcast Missing Richard Simmons. This week, Simmons’s beloved brother Lenny Simmons joined the chorus that includes the LAPD and Simmons himself to sing assurances to the public that Richard Simmons is okay.

“I talked to him on Sunday, he was doing great,” Lenny told Entertainment Tonight in a phone interview. “He was asking about our renovations to our home. And we had just gone to see the Broadway musical Beautiful. We talk every Sunday. He calls me and we have a great conversation and then he talks to my wife. He probably talks to my wife longer than he talks to me.”

Lenny also said that Simmons’s housekeeper, Teresa Reveles, who’s been accused of holding Simmons hostage, is “a very lovely lady” and that, “It stresses me to hear that people think that she is holding him hostage or that she is mean. She isn’t. She is a very nice person.”



“My brother certainly deserves his vacation,” said Lenny. “I certainly cannot fault him for wanting to do that...I would just hope people [can] be a little bit more respectful and realize that he’s worked hard and he still loves people—but he needs some time for himself.”

Lenny also appeared on this week’s episode of Missing Richard Simmons, which dropped today. He famously (I guess, if you’re following this) slammed the door on Missing host Dan Taberski when Taberski showed up at his house in pursuit of an interview, but later agreed to discuss his brother with Taberski by phone.

“He’s not angry with anybody, it’s just like he decided all right I’ve done it and now I just want to be quiet,” said Lenny on his brother’s adopted reclusiveness to Taberski. Imagine more people doing that and the world becoming less noisy. Imagine utopia.

Incidentally, if you missed Amanda Hess’s utter annihilation of Missing Richard Simmons that ran in the New York Times earlier this week, I highly suggest reading it: