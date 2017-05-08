Photo: Getty

The world can’t get enough of openly speculating about Richard Simmons’s well-being, and he’s getting sick of it. People reports that Simmons plans on suing Radar Online, the National Enquirer, and both rags’ parent company, American Media Inc., for “a hurtful campaign of defamations and privacy invasions” in their coverage of him. Says People:

The suit will reportedly be filed Monday morning in Los Angeles Superior Court and seeks unspecified damages. Neither Simmons, 68, nor his manager Michael Catalano were available for comment. Dylan Howard – who is the chief content officer for American Media, the editor in chief of the National Enquirer and editorial director for RadarOnline – did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

It’s not yet clear which stories are considered defamatory or invasive. However, last year, National Enquirer ran a story that Radar syndicated claiming he had undergone gender-reassignment surgery (via Facebook, Simmons denied the claim). Both publications have extensively covered Simmons’ now-legendary reclusiveness.